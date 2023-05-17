Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,144,069 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144,069 shares during the period. Western Union accounts for 1.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.44% of Western Union worth $129,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Western Union by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. 1,035,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

