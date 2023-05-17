Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $43.28 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $43,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,536 shares of company stock valued at $22,360,166. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $16.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,356.48. 40,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,484.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,472.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

