Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.02 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 548.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,217 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $25,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.88. 113,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average is $200.87. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

