Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,824,985 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,796,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,824,985 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $205,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 14,622,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,396,539. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

