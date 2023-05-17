JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 189,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1,307.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,754,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,794 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

