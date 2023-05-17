Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,350 ($29.44) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.45).

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:JMAT traded down GBX 15.71 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,891.29 ($23.69). 314,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,906. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755 ($21.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,394 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.18, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,958.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,078.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($24.74) per share, with a total value of £414.75 ($519.54). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.