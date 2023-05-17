Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,350 ($29.44) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.45).

Shares of LON:JMAT traded down GBX 15.71 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,891.29 ($23.69). 314,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,906. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755 ($21.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,394 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.18, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,958.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,078.05.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($24.74) per share, with a total value of £414.75 ($519.54). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

