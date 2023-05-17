Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Down 9.5% in April

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 14,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,092,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,316,000 after acquiring an additional 171,120 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

