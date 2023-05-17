John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.15

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 20934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.