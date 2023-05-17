John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.15

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 20934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
