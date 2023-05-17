JOE (JOE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.03 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $122.39 million and $22.03 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

