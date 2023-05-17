JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $436.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

