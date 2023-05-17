JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 81,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in SmartRent by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,555,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE SMRT opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.