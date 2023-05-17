JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,676 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,449,000 after acquiring an additional 714,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

