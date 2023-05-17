JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 802 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.