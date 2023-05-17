Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.41

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $4.75. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 7,728 shares trading hands.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.42%.
Institutional Trading of Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.
