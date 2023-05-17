Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0095 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.07 million and $143,543.23 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,346.40 or 1.00031247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00942172 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,994.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.