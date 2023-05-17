Jerry James Hunter Sells 42,105 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 948,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,754.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59.

On Thursday, March 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 20,170,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,070,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Snap by 31.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Snap by 6.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after buying an additional 1,165,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,896 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

