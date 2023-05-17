Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,260 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.88% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,104,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 448,981 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 396,933 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $897.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

