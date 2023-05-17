Jennison Associates LLC Sells 61,847 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,847 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National Vision by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,789 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

