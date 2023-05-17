Jennison Associates LLC Sells 47,374 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,374 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TC Energy by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.