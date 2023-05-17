Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Cogent Communications worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 217,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 184,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.83 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 1,681.89%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,209,866. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

