Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 37,810 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ameresco worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after acquiring an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,298,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 917,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 77,272 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

