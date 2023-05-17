Jennison Associates LLC Has $17.61 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

