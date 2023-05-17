Jennison Associates LLC Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of PENN Entertainment worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. JMP Securities cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

