Jennison Associates LLC Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of PENN Entertainment worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of PENN stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.22.
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
