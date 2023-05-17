Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.54% of Hamilton Lane worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

