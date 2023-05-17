Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.69% of Definitive Healthcare worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

