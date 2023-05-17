JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.77) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.95) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.02) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345.63 ($4.33).

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of LON:JD traded down GBX 4.35 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170.25 ($2.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.18. The company has a market cap of £8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,432.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

About JD Sports Fashion

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($85,682.07). Corporate insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

