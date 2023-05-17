Javier Rodriguez Sells 1,785 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BTAI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. 534,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,557. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $803.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,867,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

