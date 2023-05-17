Javier Rodriguez Sells 1,785 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance
BTAI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. 534,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,557. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $803.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.