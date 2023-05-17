Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 993,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,766.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 6.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 227.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,312. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 1,896.02% and a negative return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

