Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

