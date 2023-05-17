iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 118,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,875. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

