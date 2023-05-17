iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.89. 362,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average is $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

