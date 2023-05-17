iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.57

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.57 and last traded at $73.43, with a volume of 1592553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.46.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

