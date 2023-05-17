iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.69

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 2834186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

