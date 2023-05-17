iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.04

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $99.87, with a volume of 249782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.59.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.