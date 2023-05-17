iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,285. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

