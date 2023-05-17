iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 678,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.