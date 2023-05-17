iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.85 and last traded at C$16.85. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.87.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.79.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

