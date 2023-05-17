iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.24

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 90626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,753,000 after purchasing an additional 319,527 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

