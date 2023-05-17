iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Decreased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after buying an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after buying an additional 95,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after buying an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,672. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.