IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.5 %

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Shares of IRS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,530. The stock has a market cap of $460.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

