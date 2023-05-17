Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Down 9.1% in April

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 758,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 124.75%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Tobam raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

