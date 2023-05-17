Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,180 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 448% compared to the typical volume of 1,127 call options.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 121.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Price Performance

TGI stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 2,344,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

