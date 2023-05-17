Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Rentals (URI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Rentals (NYSE: URI) recently:

4/28/2023 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $505.00 to $498.00.

4/28/2023 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $544.00 to $482.00.

4/28/2023 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $490.00 to $458.00.

4/28/2023 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $515.00 to $475.00.

4/20/2023 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $435.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $450.00.

4/12/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $406.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $425.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $14.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.77 and a 200-day moving average of $383.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.06 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

