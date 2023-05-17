Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) recently:

5/8/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/8/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $960.00 to $935.00.

5/5/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/5/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $927.00.

5/5/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $976.00 to $895.00.

5/3/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $856.00 to $1,050.00.

4/20/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $875.00 to $885.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $883.00 to $880.00.

3/31/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $950.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $925.00 to $940.00.

3/29/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $605.00 to $650.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.

3/27/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/27/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $976.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $834.00.

3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $915.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $815.00 to $915.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $756.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $925.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $675.00.

3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00.

3/23/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $853.00 to $862.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $806.00 to $802.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $749.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $788.36 and a 200-day moving average of $758.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

