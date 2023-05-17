Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) recently:
- 5/8/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/8/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $960.00 to $935.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.
- 5/5/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $927.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $976.00 to $895.00.
- 5/3/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $856.00 to $1,050.00.
- 4/20/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $875.00 to $885.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $883.00 to $880.00.
- 3/31/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $950.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $925.00 to $940.00.
- 3/29/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $605.00 to $650.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.
- 3/27/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 3/27/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $976.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $834.00.
- 3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $915.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $815.00 to $915.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $756.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $925.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $675.00.
- 3/24/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00.
- 3/23/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/23/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $853.00 to $862.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $806.00 to $802.00.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $749.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $788.36 and a 200-day moving average of $758.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
