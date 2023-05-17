Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lincoln Electric (LECO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO) recently:

5/16/2023 – Lincoln Electric is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $185.00.

4/28/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

4/28/2023 – Lincoln Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $177.00 to $180.00.

4/27/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $184.00.

4/17/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $176.00.

4/10/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $169.12. 227,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,056. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $30,587,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

