Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,791. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

