Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 63,994 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,624. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

