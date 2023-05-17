Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Position Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345,521 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

