Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $81,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $421.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.97. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.90 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.35.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.