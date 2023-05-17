Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SpectralCast

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at SpectralCast in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday.

Intrusion Price Performance

Intrusion stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.41. 74,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 2,107.15% and a negative net margin of 241.45%. Research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

